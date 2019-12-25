Zacks: Analysts Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $6.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $6.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.23 and the lowest is $5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $6.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $23.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.26 to $25.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $26.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.33 to $31.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.89.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.51. 221,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,072. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total value of $2,492,861.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,543 shares of company stock worth $34,778,070 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

