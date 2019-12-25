$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Boston Beer reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $378.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%.
NYSE SAM traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,513. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.60. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $230.93 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.83.
In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $3,713,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,477,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $40,789,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Beer
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.
