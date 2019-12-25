$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Boston Beer reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $378.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.56.

NYSE SAM traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,513. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.60. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $230.93 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.83.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $3,713,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,477,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $40,789,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

