Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.70 and the highest is $4.03. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $14.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $14.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $18.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.08.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,529,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at $464,537,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,790,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.15. 37,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.68 and its 200-day moving average is $153.64. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

