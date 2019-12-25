$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Analysts expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.08. Perrigo reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. 204,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Perrigo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,911,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,572,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,099,000 after acquiring an additional 571,800 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Perrigo by 89.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in Perrigo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,375,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,782,000 after acquiring an additional 160,873 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,529,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

