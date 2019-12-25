Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN):

12/24/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

12/24/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/13/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/27/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/5/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ:FLXN remained flat at $$19.19 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,523. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $732.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,176.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

