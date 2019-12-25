Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN):

  • 12/24/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “
  • 12/24/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 12/17/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “
  • 12/13/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 12/10/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “
  • 12/7/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 12/5/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/3/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “
  • 11/27/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “
  • 11/25/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/23/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 11/20/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “
  • 11/13/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 11/12/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “
  • 11/5/2019 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ:FLXN remained flat at $$19.19 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,523. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $732.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,176.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flexion Therapeutics
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flexion Therapeutics
SilverCrest Metals Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
SilverCrest Metals Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Servicemaster Global to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Servicemaster Global to “Hold”
Sterling Bancorp Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Sterling Bancorp Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
VAALCO Energy Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82
VAALCO Energy Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82
Corecivic Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.53
Corecivic Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.53


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report