SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of SILV stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 272,523 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 459,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the period.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.