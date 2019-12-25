Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) to “Hold”

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SERV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NYSE:SERV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.03. 344,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,073. Servicemaster Global has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERV. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

