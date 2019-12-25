Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

STL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 343,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,143. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

