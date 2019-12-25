VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.04. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 4,702 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. GMP Securities started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $119.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 186,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 403,732 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,257,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 179,481 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

