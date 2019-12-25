Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.53

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as high as $17.71. Corecivic shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 69,793 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corecivic during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,885,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,659,000 after purchasing an additional 908,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 710.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 607,824 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corecivic during the second quarter worth about $9,708,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,479,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,235,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corecivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

