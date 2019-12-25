KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.57

KT Corp (NYSE:KT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.57 and traded as high as $11.65. KT shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 27,350 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie lowered KT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. New Street Research raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 42.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in KT by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

