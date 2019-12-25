KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.57

KT Corp (NYSE:KT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.57 and traded as high as $11.65. KT shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 27,350 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie lowered KT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. New Street Research raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.40.
About KT (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.
