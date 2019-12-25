Viad (NYSE:VVI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.84

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.84 and traded as high as $68.31. Viad shares last traded at $68.31, with a volume of 2,154 shares traded.

VVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Viad had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In other Viad news, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.58 per share, with a total value of $62,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Viad by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viad by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

