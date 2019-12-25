ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.11

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.11 and traded as high as $42.13. ProShares Ultra Telecommunications shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 118 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20.

Get ProShares Ultra Telecommunications alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.0811 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Telecommunications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 24.46% of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LTL)

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index measures providers of fixed-line and mobile telephone services. Fixed-line includes regional and long-distance carriers.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.