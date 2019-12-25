RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.48

RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $5.47. RADA Electronic Ind. shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 319,006 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RADA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get RADA Electronic Ind. alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 66.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 406,568 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.