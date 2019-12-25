TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.45

TechPrecision Corp (OTCMKTS:TPCS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.72. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 24,113 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

