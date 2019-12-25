Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.88

Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.88 and traded as low as $13.72. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 56,841 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $821.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.83.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$235.58 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Magellan Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

