Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.67

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $10.24. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 24,478 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $306.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 18.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

