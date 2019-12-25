BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.50

Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.50 and traded as high as $30.18. BAE SYS PLC/S shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 757,549 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAESY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 163,707 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

