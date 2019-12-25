Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.25. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 5,928 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIFY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 142,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

