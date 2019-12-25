Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.55. Synacor shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 352 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synacor by 809.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 43,538 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Synacor during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in Synacor by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 310,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC boosted its position in Synacor by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 987,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 556,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synacor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 95,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Synacor Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

