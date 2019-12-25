Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,059.68

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,059.68 and traded as low as $3,059.00. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $3,080.00, with a volume of 218,251 shares.

JMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,750 ($49.33) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Johnson Matthey to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,403.75 ($44.77).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,007.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,058.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 24.50 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,842 ($37.38) per share, with a total value of £149,205 ($196,270.72). Also, insider Joan Braca acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.61) per share, with a total value of £71,475 ($94,021.31). Insiders have purchased 7,774 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,460 in the last quarter.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

