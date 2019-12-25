Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.27. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 765 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPSS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.61 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,444 shares in the company, valued at $993,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.