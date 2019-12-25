McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.63

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.09. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 304,122 shares changing hands.

MUX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. McEwen Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $427.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 120,333 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.