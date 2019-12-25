GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.18

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.22. GLENCORE PLC/ADR shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 241,673 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLNCY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

