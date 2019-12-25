iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.21

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.21 and traded as high as $61.67. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 130,142 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.31.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 42,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

