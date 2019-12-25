iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.21

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.21 and traded as high as $61.67. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 130,142 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.31.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.
About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)
iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.
