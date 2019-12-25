Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a news sentiment score of 0.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ ranking:

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STXB. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

STXB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,734. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $369.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.