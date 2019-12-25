Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Plans $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 69.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEZ traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Dividend History for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

