Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.53

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5261 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

UUP remained flat at $$26.26 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $27.17.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

