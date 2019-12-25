Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2252 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.09. 49,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $35.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

