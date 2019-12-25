Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Dec 25th, 2019

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2252 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.09. 49,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $35.27.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Dividend History for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Plans $0.00 Quarterly Dividend
Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Declares Annual Dividend of $0.53
Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share
Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02
Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11
Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07
