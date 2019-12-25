Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0237 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSML remained flat at $$25.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

