Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1067 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. 4,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,558. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.