Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0715 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
NYSEARCA PEJ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. 4,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.
Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile
