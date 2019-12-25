Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0715 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA PEJ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. 4,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

