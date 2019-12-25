Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1619 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEARCA:PJP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.70. 15,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,493. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $69.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.07.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Dividend History for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

