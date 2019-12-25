American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.51

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.51 and traded as high as $87.53. American States Water shares last traded at $85.40, with a volume of 6,759 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of -0.16.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $100,621.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $44,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $299,166. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth $58,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 18.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $90,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16
Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16
American States Water Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.51
American States Water Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.51
Libbey Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Libbey Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Soligenix Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97
Soligenix Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97
WSFS Financial Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.51
WSFS Financial Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.51
News Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.37
News Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.37


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report