American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.51

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.51 and traded as high as $87.53. American States Water shares last traded at $85.40, with a volume of 6,759 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of -0.16.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $100,621.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $44,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $299,166. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth $58,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 18.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $90,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

