Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.69. Libbey shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 4,326 shares traded.

Get Libbey alerts:

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.22 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Libbey in the second quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Libbey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Libbey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Libbey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Libbey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.