Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.40. Soligenix shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 2,766 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $28.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 193.39% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

