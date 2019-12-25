WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.51

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.51 and traded as high as $44.50. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $44.16, with a volume of 11,377 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,308,000 after buying an additional 123,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,556,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,867,000 after buying an additional 171,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 105.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after acquiring an additional 695,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 3,264.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

