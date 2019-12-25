News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.37

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.37 and traded as high as $14.03. News shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 34,110 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 669,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in News by 636.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,137,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623,733 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in News by 45.6% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in News by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 10.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

