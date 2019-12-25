NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.60

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.60 and traded as high as $41.38. NBT Bancorp shares last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 5,405 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

In other news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $163,009.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,332.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $109,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 104.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $262,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

