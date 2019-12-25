Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.37

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.37 and traded as high as $25.07. Provident Financial Services shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 12,796 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 199.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.