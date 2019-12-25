Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.05

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.49. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 218,923 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,967,000 after acquiring an additional 748,979 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,006,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,413,000 after buying an additional 361,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,103,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 138,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,799,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 80,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,947,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270,700 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.