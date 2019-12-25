Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.05

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.49. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 218,923 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,967,000 after acquiring an additional 748,979 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,006,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,413,000 after buying an additional 361,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,103,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 138,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,799,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 80,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,947,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270,700 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

