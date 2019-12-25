MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $110.74

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $110.74 and traded as high as $127.19. MSA Safety shares last traded at $126.58, with a volume of 1,999 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.26.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $351.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $6,279,381.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,761.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 8.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

