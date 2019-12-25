Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.00

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.00 and traded as high as $45.50. Fidelity National Financial shares last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 31,193 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $390,418.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,874,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent B. Bickett sold 51,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $2,307,255.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 589,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,316,831.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

