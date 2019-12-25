Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.19

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.19 and traded as high as $89.07. Emcor Group shares last traded at $88.41, with a volume of 2,917 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
About Emcor Group (NYSE:EME)
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
