Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.19

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.19 and traded as high as $89.07. Emcor Group shares last traded at $88.41, with a volume of 2,917 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

