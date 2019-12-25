Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.46

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.46 and traded as high as $22.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1,903 shares changing hands.

BLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $860.39 million, a P/E ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,466,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 10.2% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

