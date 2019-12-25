Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.46

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.46 and traded as high as $22.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1,903 shares changing hands.

BLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $860.39 million, a P/E ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,466,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 10.2% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16
Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16
American States Water Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.51
American States Water Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.51
Libbey Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Libbey Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Soligenix Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97
Soligenix Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97
WSFS Financial Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.51
WSFS Financial Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.51
News Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.37
News Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.37


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report