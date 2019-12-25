Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.27

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $6.82. Intevac shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,433 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IVAC shares. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Intevac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

The stock has a market cap of $156.11 million, a PE ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Intevac by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the second quarter worth about $1,772,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intevac by 124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

