Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.03

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.03 and traded as high as $12.98. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 354 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $77.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.26.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSBI. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in Summit State Bank by 15.4% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 135,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Summit State Bank by 7.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 189,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

