Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.03

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.03 and traded as high as $12.98. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 354 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $77.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.26.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter.
About Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.
