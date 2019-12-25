Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $108.72

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.72 and traded as high as $112.36. Atmos Energy shares last traded at $111.31, with a volume of 328,835 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.13.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1,515.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after buying an additional 319,236 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Atmos Energy by 74.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

