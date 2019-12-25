Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $8.48. Stage Stores shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 107,430 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $239.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $414.98 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 34.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Russ Lundy II acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 85,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,247.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the third quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stage Stores during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stage Stores by 37.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stage Stores by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Stage Stores by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,395,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Stage Stores Company Profile (NYSE:SSI)

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

