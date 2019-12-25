Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.34

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3445 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

NYSEARCA:DBV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. 285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30.

Get Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund alerts:

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (the Fund) is an index tracking fund and does not utilize any trading system, whether discretionary, systematic or otherwise. The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.