Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.34

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3445 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

NYSEARCA:DBV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. 285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (the Fund) is an index tracking fund and does not utilize any trading system, whether discretionary, systematic or otherwise. The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

