Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.34

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3445 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.
NYSEARCA:DBV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. 285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile
See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.